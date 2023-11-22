Ethiopia: Indian Businessmen Expresses Desire to Invest in Ethiopia

The Ethiopian Investment Commission held discussion with an Indian business delegation led by the president of Indian Economic Trade Organization, DR. Asif Iqbal.

During the discussion, the delegation consisting of 18 members from different sectors expressed interest in investing in manufacturing sectors like pharmaceutical, textile and apparel, chemicals) agriculture and Agro-processing, ICT, health and other sectors.

Reassuring the Commission's full support, the Deputy Commissioner of Ethiopian Investment Commission, Temesgen Tilahun explained about the investment policies, priority sectors, and incentives to invest in Ethiopia.