Angola: Supreme Court Proceeds With Contradictory Instruction of Case Involving Former Minister of State

21 November 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Judge Nazaré Pascoal declared open, on Tuesday, in the Supreme Court, the contradictory instruction in the criminal case that opposes the Public Prosecutor's Office (MP) to the former Minister of State and head of the Military House of the President of the Republic, Manuel Hélder Vieira Dias "Kopelipa", accused of committing six crimes.

The defendant, also a former director of the National Reconstruction Office (GNR), is accused of the crimes of embezzlement, fraud, forgery of documents, influence peddling, criminal association and abuse of power, in the case registered under number 004/23, in which the Public Prosecutor's Office is participating.

The hearing will take place behind closed doors in the courtroom of the Supreme Court in Luanda.

In the same case, Fernando Gomes dos Santos is also accused of the crimes of fraud, forgery of documents, influence peddling, criminal association and money laundering, as well as the companies Plasmart Internacional Limited and Utter Right International Limited, accused of fraud, forgery of documents, influence peddling and money laundering.

The adversarial investigation is a stage of the criminal proceedings during which, for the first time, the defendants try to convince the judge that the accusation is wrong by presenting their arguments and evidence.

After hearing the defendants and their motivations, the judge will decide whether they will go to trial.

The contradictory instruction was requested by the defendants. VC/VIC/DOJ

