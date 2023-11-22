Angola: Tripartite Protocol On Single Port Window Signed in Lobito

Lobito — A protocol on the Single Port Window to facilitate trade was signed on Monday in Lobito (Benguela) between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the International Maritime Organisation and the local port.

JUP is a digital platform launched with the aim of speeding up commercial activity between ports and their partners. It aims to facilitate the processing of processes, mainly goods clearance, in that unit of the transport sector.

The protocol was signed by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's deputy director, Gavin Yao, by the International Maritime Organisation, Martina Fontanet, and by the Port of Lobito's Chairman of the Board, Celso Rosas.

The signatories took part in the functionality test of the MSW platform, in a quality environment, during the week of 13 to 17 November this year.

Speaking to journalists, Martina Fontanet said that this project will help other countries to improve international maritime transport.

"The test went very well and we hope it will be up and running as soon as possible," he said.

In turn, the administrator for the legal area of the National Maritime Agency, Mara Neto, called it a "historic moment", as Angola was the country chosen, from among several competitors, to implement the pilot project.

"We started working at the time of Covid-19, with technicians from the Ministry of Transport, AMN, the Port of Lobito, the General Tax Administration (AGT) and shipping agents," she explained.

On the other hand, Celso Rosas recalled that the Port of Lobito has signed up to a series of international conventions, which shows that the IMO believes in Angola, particularly in the port company that is going to implement the JUP project.

"Many commercial activities (import and export) are carried out from the ports and they have to be based on parameters and rules, and we are complying with them," he said.

Celso Rosas said that the Port is preparing for the project to take place smoothly and transparently, above all in a very competent manner.

According to him, after the test in Lobito, the project will be extended to the rest of the country's ports.

During the visit to Lobito's port facilities, the participants were given a moment to appreciate its institutional video, where they learnt about the infrastructure, equipment, operational capacity, internal and international security, as well as the characteristics of the Bay. TC/CRB/DAN/DOJ