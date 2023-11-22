Angola Invests in the Improvement of the Tourism Business

Luanda — The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Filipe Zau, on Monday in Luanda defended the creation of bridges of dialogue to explore and promote the potential of domestic and international tourism.

According to the minister, who was speaking at the opening of the Bitur Angola Forum, the country has vast opportunities, with considerable natural and cultural wealth, as well as an opening of entry and work visas to improve the business environment in the country.

The governor made it known that tourism is not only a means to attract visitors, but also a chain that brings together nations, cultures and economies.

'Angola, with its stunning landscapes, diverse cultural heritage, history and unique hospitality, has an extraordinary tourism potential that, when exploited strategically, can become a driving force for a new economic era in our young country,' he said.

The leader stressed that, through the forum, Angola gives a new sign of openness in which it invites investors, tour operators and visionary business leaders to actively participate in the construction of this new future for the country.

In turn, the vice-governor for the Political and Social Sector of the province of Luanda, Manuel Gonçalves, understands that the country's capital, being the main gateway and exit, naturally has an incomparable tourist potential and fundamental ingredients for tourism products, capable of attracting national and international tourists.

The official stressed that the tourist offer cannot be based only on hotels and restaurants, but on everything that tourists have to value.

Under the motto 'Tourism as a determining factor for the diversification of the economy in Angola', the Bitur Angola Forum, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in partnership with the Institute for Tourism Development (INFORTUR), aims to make the country known, disseminating cultural, historical, gastronomic and natural aspects of tourism nacional.EH/AC/DOJ