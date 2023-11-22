Southern Africa: Angola Attends the 54th Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, traveled morning to Port Louis, Republic of Mauritius, to represent Angola at the 54th Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum.

The aforementioned Plenary will bring together the leaders of the parliaments of the Southern African Development Community, from the 22nd to the 26th of November, to discuss issues about climate change and calamities on the continent.

Its central theme will be "The Role of Parliaments in Promoting Cooperation to Improve Disaster Risk Reduction and Recovery Planning in the SADC Region".

Speaking to the press at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Carolina Cerqueira said that the meeting will also serve to coordinate the promotion of measures that mitigate the effects of calamities and climate change.

The Speaker of the National Assembly explained that during the event some important instruments will be approved that will allow parliaments to take active and participatory action in mitigating these problems.

"'Angola proposes issues related to national initiatives that have been developed by the Angolan Executive to mitigate the effects of climate change (......)", said the parliamentarian.

These actions also aim to sustain development through initiatives that can promote the blue economy and the direct participation of populations, especially youth, in mitigating these climate problems.

"Our strengths are the Paris Agreement to which we adhere, the Kyoto Protocol and also the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the United Nations Millennium Plan in defense of the environment", she highlighted.

Carolina Cerqueira informed that, in this Assembly, Angola should be chosen to chair the SADC Parliamentary Forum in the future, therefore, as president of the Angolan Parliament, she is effectively bringing the country's agreement to this institutional decision.

The Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC PF) was established in 1997 in accordance with Article 9 (2) of the SADC Treaty as an autonomous institution of the region.

It is a regional inter-parliamentary body made up of 15 parliaments representing over 3500 parliamentarians in the Southern African region. SL/MDS/DOJ