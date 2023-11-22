Angola: President Reiterates Aim to Strengthen Cooperation With Spain

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço said Monday in Luanda that his country intends to continue implementing measures to strengthen relation of friendship and cooperation with the Kingdom of Spain.

According to a congratulatory message on Pedro Sanchez re-election as Spain's Prime Minister, the Angolan president said he hopes that the joint efforts will produce tangible and advantageous fruits for both peoples.

The Angolan Head of State added that he hopes that in the coming four years, the new government of Spain will be able to successfully lead the destiny of this nation.

João Lourenço said he expects that in these times of uncertainty, the well-being of the citizens of the Kingdom of Spain will be guaranteed, as well as the stability and progress of this European country.

Angola and Spain relation dates back to the post-independence period being marked by strong friendship and cooperation ties in a wide range of sectors, such as electricity infrastructure, university education, health, transport, geology, water treatment, fishing, information technology, tourism and industry, among others.

Cooperation between Angola and Spain has been strengthened in the business sector, with the presence of Spanish companies in the Southern African nation, which led the two countries to draw up a new strategic priorities framework and boost bilateral cooperation for advantageous levels.

Available data shows that the volume of imports from Angola to Spain totaled 211.2 billion US dollars in 2022, while the African nation's exports totaled around 2.3 billion US dollars.VIC/AMP