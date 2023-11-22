Angola With Production of Three Million Tons of Cereals

Luanda — The Angolan agricultural sector recorded a production of three million 187 thousand and 951 tons of cereals, such as maize, millet, rice and wheat, during the 2021/2022 agricultural season, representing a growth of about 11.1% compared to the previous period.

According to the national director of Forestry, Domingos Veloso, corn led this sector, with the harvest of three million 89 thousand and 902 tons of this product, registering an increase of four percent.

Presenting the results of the 2021/2022 agricultural year, during the meeting between the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, António Francisco de Assis, and national and foreign journalists, held this Monday in Luanda, the official said that, in the period under review, 43 thousand and 819 tons of massango were harvested (an increase of 3.2%).

Subsequently, the production of massambala was 35,551 tonnes (3.2%), while that of rice amounted to 10,563 tonnes (0.5%) and that of wheat was around 8,117 tonnes (0.2%).

The respective cereals, cultivated by the family and business sector, were harvested in an area of two million 903 and 446 hectares, in the provinces of Huambo (27.9%), Cuanza Sul (23.1%), Bié (16.3%), Benguela (11.2%) and Huíla (8.5%).

Roots and tubers lead national production

With a harvest of 12 million 922 thousand and 711 tons, the chain of roots and tubers, composed of cassava, reindeer potatoes and sweet potatoes, led the total national production in the 2021/2022 period.

Of this total, 10,547 and 506 tons (6.9%) were cassava, 502,204 (3.3%) reindeer potatoes and one million 873, two tons of sweet potatoes (4.7%), harvested in an area of one million seven thousand 532 hectares in the provinces of Uíge, Malanje, Cuanza Sul, Moxico and Lunda Sul.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For the fruit segment, it recorded the harvest of six million and 79 thousand and 785 tons of products, such as bananas, with 4,589,099 tons, citrus fruits (458,147), mango (266,890), pineapple (710,530) and avocado (55,119), respectively.

Harvested in an area of 247,474 hectares, these products were cultivated, essentially, in the provinces of Benguela, Cuanza Sul, Uíge, Bengo and Cabinda.

In vegetables, the production of one million 975 thousand and 867 tons (garlic, onions, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, among other products) was recorded.

For the legume and oilseed sector, 621,755 tons of products such as beans, peanuts and soybeans were produced.

Overall, national agricultural production grew by 5.6%, involving almost two million households and 5,800 companies, in the 2021/2022 agricultural season.

Family production accounted for about 90% of the total, having benefited from nine thousand tons of seeds and 21 thousand various plants, with emphasis on corn and rice seeds. QCB/DOJ