Uganda: Lawyers Petition DPP Over Investigations Into Death of Henry Katanga

Lawyers representing Molly Katanga and her children have petitioned the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding the manner in which investigations into the death of businessman Henry Katanga have been handled.

he petition, dated November 20, 2023, was filed by the lawyers from Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA). They expressed concern over the handling of the case since Katanga's death on November 1, and the subsequent hospitalization of his wife, Molly, due to injuries sustained on various parts of her body.

The lawyers highlighted a biased narrative in media reports, suggesting that Molly and her children are suspects in the case. They pointed out that some media reports appear to have access to police files, raising questions about the integrity of the investigation.

The legal team emphasized that these reports could only originate from someone examining the police file, prompting them to seek intervention from the DPP.

In particular, the lawyers referenced a story about an inquest application filed by one Barnabas Taremwa in the High Court. This story alleges that Molly Katanga's finger marks were found on the gun, a detail Taremwa could only know by accessing the police's forensic/ballistics report.

The lawyers also expressed concern over the leaking of details from the postmortem report, the identity of the doctors involved, and allegations surrounding CCTV footage from the deceased's home. They argued that Barnabas's knowledge of the police report details, especially regarding the CCTV, suggests a deliberate smear campaign against their clients.

The legal team also underscored the severity of Molly Katanga's injuries. She suffered multiple injuries, including severe blows to the head and defensive wounds on her hands, leading to multiple surgeries and the amputation of one of her fingers.

The lawyers have consequently requested the DPP to conduct a further analysis of any forensics report possibly leaked to Barnabas Taremwa. Additionally, they have asked for a detailed medical examination of Molly Katanga by the police surgeon.

The lawyers also urge an investigation into the leaks by police to identify those responsible and understand their motives. Their ultimate goal is to protect their clients' rights and ensure a fair and unbiased investigation into the matter.