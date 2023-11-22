Uganda: DPP Slaps Murder Charges Against Businessman Katanga's Wife

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo has sanctioned murder charges against Molly Katanga over the death of her husband, Henry Katanga.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the DPP said she had also sanctions a charge of destroying evidence against Kakwanza Patricia and Nkwanzi Martha Katanga for tampering with the evidence at the crime scene.

"Furthermore, the DPP has sanctioned the charge of accessory after the fact of murder against Amanyire George and Otai Charles for assisting the suspects escape punishment," the statement said in part.

According to the DPP, since the murder of Katanga, prosecution guided investigations by the Office of the DPP have been ongoing culminating into the arrest of the suspects who will be produced at the Nakawa Chief Magistrates court later today, save for Molly and Nkwanzi Martha Katanga who are hospitalised.