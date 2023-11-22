Ethiopia: Conference On Inclusion of Minorities in Ethiopia's National Dialogue Held

Addis Ababa — A conference on the inclusion of minority groups in Ethiopia's national dialogue was convened today.

The conference brought about the issue of different categorizations of minorities with the hope of informing attempts to address and respond to the needs of minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Council (ECSOC) Program and Development Director Hana Woldegebriel stressed that the national dialogue needs concerted and sustained commitment which is vital in the effort to promote inclusivity and meaningful participation.

Government, civil society and community leaders have to take a lion's share, she noted.

Considering the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission as an emerging modality of transforming intractable conflict, the director underscored the need for encouraging inclusive dialogue to reach a negotiated political settlement.

According to her, ECSOC is working to make the national consultation a success together with the National Dialogue Commission.

ECSOC is contributing its fair share in creating an enabling environment for the success of the consultation by raising public awareness and enhancing the community's engagement, including minorities, Hana said.

She also called for a broad and more comprehensive understanding of minorities that goes beyond numerical figures and the total share of population.

Ethiopian National Dialogue Commissioner, Melaku Woldemariam said that participants to the consultation process are being selected in such a way as to reflect the ideas of all citizens.

He added that the commission has been working hard to serve as a better platform for inclusive and participatory discussion by taking into account the interests and concerns of all communities, including minorities.

The one-day conference held today was organized by the Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Council (ECSOC) and Institute for Security Studies (ISS).