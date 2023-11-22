Ethiopia's Economic Plan Moving in Right Direction, Says Saudi Transport & Logistics Minister

Addis Ababa — Saudi Arabian Minister of Transport and Logistics Services lauded Ethiopia's sound plan to build a giant economy and it has been moving in the right direction.

The Saudi Arabian delegation, led by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser visited today Mojo Dry port and terminal, Endode railway station, and Entoto park.

During their visit, the delegation witnessed the progress in the logistics and transportation sector in Ethiopia and the opportunity that the two countries will work together.

Speaking to ENA, the Transport and Logistics Services Minister of Saudi said Ethiopia has been taking successful steps to grow its economy.

He also lauded the progress that Ethiopia has been attaining, and Saudi Arabia seeks to strengthen the existing cooperation relations between the two countries.

Noting that the relations between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia are well-established in history, the minister noted that it is seeking further cooperation with Ethiopia.

As Saudi Arabia is going through a major development phase, including the National Strategy in the transport and logistics sector, Al-Jasser confirmed that Ethiopia is a true partner in this sphere to Saudi Arabia.

Thus, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia will jointly work in the transport and logistics sector.

The minister exchanged views with Ethiopian Minister of Transport and Logistics, Alemu Sime, in order to achieve development for the peoples of the two brotherly countries.

Regarding the development ambitions of the two countries, he said that the development plan for Vision 2030 is centered on many strategies.

Alemu said that the existing efforts in Ethiopia have many ambitions and achieved many achievements, noting that the growth index in the country is the highest in Africa.

There is much that we aspire to attain together and many opportunities that the two countries can work on.

He explained that the economic relations between the two countries are commercial relations, and since the opportunities are greater than that, I believe that the two countries are working to develop this relationship, including cooperation in various fields, including trade cooperation, labor exchange, tourism, and cooperation at the international and regional levels.

The minister said that his visit gives opportunity to learn about the great capabilities that exist in the country in the field of agriculture, the field of service, industry, transport and logistics sector.

He stated that the transport and logistics sector has a major role and economic engine, and investments made in this field will have a significant impact in economic development