Kenya: NTSA - 3,760 Lives Lost in Road Traffic Accidents Since January 1

Nairobi — At least 3,760 people have lost their lives through road accidents between January and October 15, data released by the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has showed.

Highly urbanized counties reported higher fatality rates, the NTSA Director General George Ngao attributing the trend to an increase in motorization and population.

Motorcyclists recorded the highest number of incidents and accounted for 1,213 deaths due disregard of traffic laws.

"Unfortunately, this year, by 15th October 2023, we have lost 3,760 souls and 15,731 serious and slight injuries," said Ngao.

As Kenyans head to the festive season, NTSA has embarked on a countrywide road safety sensitization exercise.

The authority is undertaking the exercise with key stakeholders coinciding with Sunday's marking of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Njao called on caution on the roads asking motorists to observe all the traffic regulations to curb the rising number of accidents and fatalities on Kenyan roads.

"How many roads are paved in our country? How many people are we losing every other day if we will not do adjudicating continue for road safety as required? "he posed.

The theme of this year's remembrance was; "Remember, Support, Act". Participants paid tribute to lives lost in road traffic crashes, acknowledging the efforts of emergency services and advocating for safe roads.

Various victims of road accidents recounted their experiences of survival and overcoming challenges after road crashes.

Towards 50 per cent reduction

In October, NTSA unveiled the National Road Safety Action Plan (2023- 2027) which aims to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in deaths and severe injuries in designated high-risk demonstration corridors and urban areas.

Mohamed Daghar, the Permanent Secretary in the State Department of Transport, emphasized the urgent need for coordinated road safety efforts involving both national and county governments to enhance safety on Kenyan roads.

"We cannot be losing over 4000 people every year, and that is just part of it. Accidents cause permanent disabilities, we create widows and orphans," Daghar said.

"We collapse an entire household because the breadwinner is lost. The net effect of this road safety challenge is beyond understanding," he noted.

Road safety remains a critical issue globally, with the World Health Organization estimating over 1.35 million deaths annually due to road traffic accidents.

The toll makes road crashes the leading cause of death among individuals aged 5-29, posing significant socio-economic burdens on societies worldwide.