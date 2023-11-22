Seychelles Fisheries Week - Fish Processing Training Starts At SMA

The start of fish processing training at the Seychelles Maritime Academy (SMA) was announced at the official launching of the Seychelles Fisheries Week on Tuesday.

The event was officially launched by the Minister for Fisheries and the Blue Economy, Jean-Francois Ferrari.

"As part of our commitment to education and skill development, we are delighted to announce the commencement of fish processing training in collaboration with the Seychelles Maritime Academy students," he said in his address.

In the fish processing training, participants will learn about the products they make from marine species.

"This initiative not only enhances the capabilities of our workforce but also contributes to the value addition of our fisheries products, opening doors to new markets and economic opportunities," added Ferrari.

He also announced the opening of a new gear store for the fishermen of Grand Anse Praslin, which will ensure that the tools used by the fishermen are not only efficient but also environmentally conscious.

"This store is not just a physical space; it symbolises our commitment to sustainable practices and responsible fishing," said the minister.

A new logo for the Department of Fisheries was also unveiled. The logo was designed by artist Michael Arnephy, who won the logo design competition organised by the department.

Winners of other activities organised to coincide with the Seychelles Fisheries Week were also rewarded.

A group of young students were presented with prizes for their artwork, which will feature in the Department's 2024 calendar.

The Seychelles Fisheries Week started on November 21 and will end on November 25. It coincides with the World Fisheries Day, which takes place every November 21.

"Seychelles Fisheries Week is not merely an event but it is a pledge to safeguard the harmony beneath the waves, recognising that the sustainability of our fisheries is undeniably in our hands. Let us embrace this week with enthusiasm, passion, and a shared commitment to preserving the riches of our oceans for generations to come," he added.

Fisheries is the second top contributor to the Seychelles' economy after tourism.