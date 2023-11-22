Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga Behind Shadowy Operative Claiming Sh17 Billion Oil Shipment - Malala

Nairobi — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) now claims retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are behind the controversial Sh17bn oil shipment claimed by a little-known trader.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, who made allegations without adducing evidence, challenged the duo to come clean on the fuel saga and reveal their interests in the consignment.

"Kenya's fuel Sector cannot be controlled by two families, we must break the monopoly and therefore Uhuru and Raila must declare their interest in the fuel debate," he said.

The former Kakamega Senator claimed the fuel claimed by businesswoman Anne Njeri Njoroge was likely procured using proceeds of graft from Kenyatta's administration by the two Azimio leaders.

Malala's assertions came days after Odinga linked the oil scandal to President William Ruto's cabinet officials.

Odinga called for the resignation of Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and his Treasury counterpart Njuguna Ndung'u.

In a statement, Odinga alleged that the two top-ranking state officials had committed criminal offenses, abused office, and contravened the constitution.

'Irregular expenditure'

He claimed existence of a record showing that in June, the National Treasury withdrew Sh17 billion to subsidize "private financial enterprises" linked to a firm belonging to Anne Njeri.

"They stole money from the Consolidated Fund, in addition to spend monies way above what Parliament approved. The CSs must not only resign; they must also be prosecuted," Odinga stated.

The former Prime Minister attributed his evidence to documents tabled by Busia Senator Okiya Omtata showing the withdrawal of Sh42 million from the Consolidated Fund, without the authority of Parliament.

"I concur with the senator's suspicion that Njeri is the 'private financial enterprises' funded by the Sh17,224,718,632 illegally from the Consolidated Fund and received by the Ministry of Petroleum," said Odinga.

CS Chirchir insisted Njeri, the trader claiming the Sh17bn consignment, presented forged documents with which she hoped to claim to 93,000 metric tonnes of diesel from Saudi Arabia. He insisted the oil consignment belongs to Galana Energies.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CS gave a chronology of events leading to the importation and eventual discharge of the consignment at the Kipevu Oil Storage Facility on November 4.

He dismissed claims by the businesswoman that she is the bonafide importer of the cargo saying her application for an oil importation license was rejected on October 29 by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).