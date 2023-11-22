Kenya: You Must Take Responsibility for Flood Emergencies - Gachagua to Governors

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachgua has told off Governors blaming the national government's inaction on flooding following heavy rains witnessed in parts of the country.

Speaking in Barawa village, Kisauni, while distributing food and non-food items to families displaced by the long rains, Gachagua said Governors should suspend development projects for now and direct funds to aid El Nino flood victims.

"We do not want any Governor to blame the national government saying it is not donating any relief food, you also have money and instead of banking that money and not doing with it, please use them to help people affected with the floods," he said.

"All the Governors should suspend development for now and buy relief food, blankets and drugs to the affected residents in the counties that rains have become intense."

Gachagua argued the National Treasury had released more than Sh10 billion to counties, calling on Governors to utilize the funds to help the affected victims.

Additionally, the government on Tuesday donated relief food to more than 1,000 families affected by floods in Kisauni, Mombasa County.

Speaking in Barawa village, Kisauni, while distributing food and non-food items to families displaced by the floods, Gachagua asked devolved units to enhance support to disaster victims.

Gachagua, while urging Mombasa County government to assist persons affected by the floods in Kisauni, said the Governor Abdulswamad Nassir-led county government should allocate and release funds to complement mitigation efforts by the National Government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We urge counties to do more in assisting persons affected by the rains. Please emulate Wajir, Mandera and Garissa County governments which have complimented the efforts of the national government in supporting persons incurring losses because of the rains," he said.

Families received food items including rice, beans, maize, cooking oil. Non-food items included mattresses, blankets and utensils.

The Deputy President called on the counties to unclog water ways and other drainage systems and enhance financial, technical, and logistical support.

He raised concern that though heavy and intense rains were wreaking havoc, some county governments were yet to enhance the mitigation measures.

"The national government is responding to the situation to save people including deployment of helicopters and other emergency services to deliver aid," he said.

DP Gachagua was accompanied by Peninah Malonza, the Cabinet Secretary for East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs).