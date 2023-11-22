Tunisia: '2024 Will See Launch of 2nd Phase of Video Surveillance System Project in Police Stations,' Interior Minister Tells Parliament

Tunis/Tunisia — More than 400 National Guard posts and 100 police stations will be renovated, Interior Minister Kamel Feki told MPs at a plenary session dedicated to the discussion of the ministry's budget Tuesday.

"The year 2024 will see the launch of the second phase of the video surveillance system project in police stations."

The minister confirmed the acquisition of 200 body-worn cameras for patrols and 100 surveillance systems for security vehicles, aimed at protecting the rights of security forces and citizens during police operations.

On another note, Minister Feki pointed out that community policing, which is an integral part of security sector reform, is a sensitive issue that must be approached with caution because of its association with migrants and other social groups. He stressed the need for a systematic, results-based evaluation of the project.

Regarding the fight against corruption, the minister reported that some 219 cases were investigated in 2022 and that the department received another 300 cases between January and November 2023.

The ministry approved 50 decisions on security protection for corruption whistleblowers, Feki pointed out, adding that the management committee within the ministry handles cases related to protection requests.

Regarding CCTV systems in all police stations, the minister assured that cameras have already been installed in priority areas, such as border areas and certain neighbourhoods in major cities, allowing the police to intervene effectively and quickly.

Minister Kamel Feki assured that the ministry is also currently focusing on the modernisation of the vehicle fleet. "An exceptional programme for 2023 has been set for 600 vehicles, 537 of which are included in the budget."

The minister explained that a strategy has been developed for the acquisition of equipment and its distribution, taking into account priority units. This is particularly relevant in regions where illegal border crossings are common and where crime rates are high.

In addition, regions with a high frequency of cultural, religious and sporting events are considered priorities, he explained.

Tuesday's plenary session examined and approved the draft budget of the Ministry of the Interior for 2024.

Put to the vote, the Ministry's draft budget was approved with 140 votes in favour, seven abstentions and one vote against.