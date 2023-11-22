Tunisia: City of Culture Hosts First Meeting of the League of African Women Writers

Tunis/Tunisia — The League of African Women Writers, created in Morocco on March 9, 2023, held its first meeting on Tuesday at the City of Culture in Tunis.

Several writers attended the meeting, which was dedicated to the national leagues of women writers in four North African countries, including Morocco, Libya, Mauritania and Tunisia.

The League of African Women Writers is headed by the Moroccan Badiaa Radi, who chaired the preparatory committee for the founding congress of the League of African Women Writers. The writer and journalist is also president of the Moroccan League of Women Writers.

In a statement to TAP, Badiaa Radi stressed that the aim of this first meeting was to raise awareness among North African women writers about the League of African Women Writers and its main objectives.

She pointed out that the league was created after a marathon of consultations between the various national leagues.

Networking and strengthening partnerships between African women writers is at the heart of this new professional structure, she said.

In her speech at the opening of the meeting, Radi underlined the vocation of the African woman writer, which is a torchbearer for a culture without frontiers and plays a vital role in preserving the unity of the continent and promoting cultural diversity for a pluralistic Africa where peace, tolerance and coexistence reign.