Tunisia: SNJT Condemns Assassination of Al Mayadeen Journalist Farah Omar and Cameraman Rabih Maamari

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT), on Tuesday, condemned the assassination of Al Mayadeen journalists: correspondent Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih Maamari, who were targeted by Zionist planes in southern Lebanon. The union considers this a «heinous» crime, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The SNJT considered this recurring and despicable crime as another link in the chain of Zionist terrorism's direct targeting of journalists, using drastic methods to silence the voices of truth after failing to distract and intimidate them.

The union stressed that the targeting of journalists and correspondents is ample evidence of the extent of the Zionist entity's discomfort with the role of journalism and journalists in exposing Zionist criminal schemes. "It exposes them and alerts international public opinion to the danger that this usurping entity poses to international peace and security," the union added.

This comes at a time when the Zionist entity is increasingly isolated internationally in the popular, human rights and journalistic spheres, with growing calls for this usurper entity to be held accountable before international bodies and courts for its crimes against humanity.

The statement highlighted the escalating Zionist aggression against the press, which has so far claimed 57 martyrs, as part of the declared Zionist policy of strangling the Palestinian people and its vital forces and imposing a reality of subjugation through practices such as assassination, torture, confiscation of land, expulsion of citizens and displacement.

The SNJT stressed that the Zionist targeting of the press underscores the courage of journalists covering the war on Gaza in a prominent challenge to threats, intimidation and indiscriminate murder.

"It vividly demonstrates the vitality of an entire generation in Arab journalism that is resisting Zionist terrorism and defending the values of freedom and resistance despite all the challenges and sacrifices."

The union concluded that the elimination of colleagues at Al Mayadeen will only serve to foster a journalistic generation that is more courageous, steadfast and committed to the values of the profession in upholding the truth.