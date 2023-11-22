Kenyan Government Launches Digital Reporting and Monitoring Tool 'Project Beta'

Nairobi — The government has introduced a digital reporting and monitoring tool called "Project BETA" designed to assess and track the implementation, progress, and performance of National Government Development Projects, Priority Programs, Presidential Directives, and Crime Statistics across the country.

This initiative will utilize the National Government Administration Officers system.

According to Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo, "Project BETA" will enhance the timeliness and credibility of information related to government projects and programs.

Regional and County Commissioners were provided with region and county-specific tablets at the Kenya School of Government to facilitate this process. Dr. Omollo emphasized that, going forward, projects will be uploaded and tracked in real-time, with information accessible through a centralized dashboard.

"The purpose of Project BETA is to capacitate our officers to better supervise, coordinate, and oversee the effective implementation of National Government policies, programs, and projects, with emphasis on the lowest administrative unit being the Sub-Location cascaded upwards to the Region level," stated PS Omollo.

Regional and County Commissioners, who serve as Chairpersons of the National Government Development Implementation Coordination and Management Committees, will benefit from Project BETA's ability to appraise ongoing projects and assess budgetary allocations and actual expenditures in different regions and counties.

The system features Artificial Intelligence capabilities and can evaluate delayed projects while providing feedback on implementation challenges. Additionally, it will allow for the monitoring of crime statistics at all levels, including data on criminal activities committed within the last hour, 24 hours, 1 week, or 1 month.

PS Omollo emphasized that NGAOs (National Government Administration Officers) play a crucial role in maximizing the impact of this digital reporting capability and enhanced oversight capacity. "This digital reporting capability and enhanced oversight capacity move us faster to a more modern, functional, and efficient NGAOs that are highly responsive," he noted.

This development follows President William Ruto's announcement during a recent National Executive Pitstop Retreat that the government would launch a tracker to monitor and fulfill every commitment made by the government as part of the BETA plan.

Project BETA will not only improve accountability but also contribute to fulfilling NGAOs' obligations to residents in their administrative units by ensuring the quality and timely delivery of National Government policies, programs, and projects. Among the key government priority projects that will be tracked under Project BETA are houses built under the Affordable Housing Scheme, farmers registered for the distribution of subsidized fertilizer, trees grown under the 15 billion tree campaign, and beneficiaries registered for the Inua Jamii Cash Safety-net Programme, among others.