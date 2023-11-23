Zimbabwe: 205 New Cholera Cases Reported

Zimbabwe yesterday reported a total of 205 new suspected cases of cholera with Harare's suburbs carrying the bulk of new infections.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situation report, 55 cases were reported in Kuwadzana, which has been reporting the highest number of cases over the past week, while Glen View reported 24 new infections and Budirio had 19.

Another 23 cases were reported at the Beatrice Road Infectious Disease Hospital (BRIDH).

Yesterday's new cases were an increase from the previous day where 156 cases were recorded and three laboratory deaths confirmed.

Kuwadzana again had the highest number of cases with 56 while Glen View had 40 cases and BRIDH reported 7.

The rest of the cases yesterday were recorded in Chitungwiza (31), Buhera (23), Mutare (13), Mbire (4), Mutasa (4), Western Triangle (4), Mutoko (2), Zvishavane (2) and Bikita (1).

Zimbabwe has been reporting cholera cases since February this year.

Although the outbreak had subsided in May, the country was hit by a fresh wave of outbreaks which emanated from Buhera district.

The Government implemented a raft of measures which included the drilling of boreholes to provide communities with clean drinking water as well as supervision of gatherings and engaging traditional and religious leaders on public health measures to control the outbreak.

Most of the cases reported in Harare after August were imported from Buhera, but authorities have confirmed that all the new cases now being recorded are local.

To date, 46 districts in the country have reported cases and a total of 141 people are admitted at various cholera treatment centres.

A total of 34 cases are currently hospitalised at BRIDH while 50 are admitted in Mutare Rural facilities and 33 are in Buhera district. The rest are in other facilities across the country.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe had recorded 8 590 suspected cholera cases, 1 304 confirmed cases, 8 243 recoveries, 53 confirmed deaths and 153 suspected deaths.

The country's case fatality rate stood at 2,5 percent, which is high as CFR should typically remain below 1 percent when people with cholera receive early quality care according to the WHO.

The national recovery rate however, remains high at 96 percent.