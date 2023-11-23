Zimbabwe: Once a Dembare... Dynamos Give 'Gentle Giant' Chigova a Hero's Welcome

Dynamos players and supporters withstood Wednesday's scorching heat as they turned Robert Mugabe International Airport into a sea of blue and white as they welcomed their former goalkeeper George Chigova who died in South Africa.

Chigova passed away at the age of 32 due to heart complications which had laid him off the pitch for months.

'Zikeeper' as he was affectionately known, is endeared in the hearts of Dynamos faithful who turned up in their hundreds Wednesday afternoon to offer him a hero's welcome.

Hordes of fans belted football songs as his body touched down in the country, for his last "home match".

Dynamos players and supporters gather at Robert Mugabe International Airport to welcome the body of late football star George Chigova. pic.twitter.com/82vkuY05hf-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) November 22, 2023

Probably symbolising an unfading love, Chigova's casket was draped with a Dynamos flag as it made its way to a local funeral parlour.

Dynamos player Denver Mukamba described Chigova as a rare breed of goalkeepers.

"I had a good relationship with Chigova before I went to South Africa. When he came to South Africa I was happy for him that he had moved there. I remember when he saved Zimbabwe at the COSAF tournament. We were a family even from the juniors he was a good goalkeeper. I feel sorry for his family over his death," said Mukamba.

Chigova cut his teeth at Gunners before moving to Dynamos where he established himself and went on to win three titles under Calisto Pasuwa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He played for Zimbabwe until 2019 where he featured at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Former Dynamos goalkeeper Artwell Mukandi said he had had hopes that Chigova would make a comeback into the national team fold.

"It is very sad that he passed away at that age. There are a lot of moments that we can talk about but one that stands out was when we were preparing for a CAF Champions League encounter in Tunisia so apparently coach Pasuwa was not certain who was going to start between him and me but in the end the coach chose George. George came to me and said he was surprised that he was going to start. The way he was playing we thought that he would come back into the national team. He was a gentle giant," said Mukandi.

The giant goalkeeper will make his final home showdown at Rufaro Stadium where thousands are expected to pay their respects before his burial in Chivhu on Friday.