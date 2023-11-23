South Africa: Body Recovered in Klip River Search

After four days of intensive search for two young people who drowned on Saturday afternoon, officials from the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) and the South African Police Service found a body believed to be one of the two missing people.

The officials called off the search on Tuesday and started again on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg EMS Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo who is at the scene confirmed the development.

Khumalo said the body has not been identified by the families, yet.

"We are not certain whether it is one of the two young persons that apparently drowned in the river," she said.

She said the body was found at the N1 north bridge at about noon on Wednesday.

She said although the water levels were higher than on previous days of the search, authorities started the search early in the morning resulting in the recovery of a female body.

The duo were washed away by strong waters during a ritual at the Klip River in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg on Sunday.