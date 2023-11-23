South Africa: 'These Guys Were Arrested Illegally!' - Meyiwa Murder Defence

In the ongoing trial about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, on Tuesday, the defence has raised serious concerns about the legality of the arrests of two key accused.

During a hearing in the Pretoria High Court, the defence argued that the arrests of Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi were unlawful, a claim which was denied by the police.

Defence advocate Thulani Mngomezulu argued that Sibiya's arrest was not based on a legally obtained application.

He also claimed that Ntanzi was detained under incorrect information and a wrong case number.

The defence argued that both accused were subjected to assault and torture to prompt confessions.

This claim was rejected by Police Officer Batho Mogola, who testified that no such misconduct happened.

Mogola denied the claims of illegal arrest and mistreatment, stating her unawareness of any unlawful aspects of the arrest process.

Mogola revealed that Sibiya was close to confessing to the murder shortly after his arrest but was stopped to be read his rights.

The defence stressed that the accused were initially arrested on charges unrelated to Meyiwa's murder but were later questioned about the incident.

Mogola is expected to return to court to discuss an alleged phone call from Sibiya to a traditional healer before his arrest.

The trial continues.