South Africa: 'These Guys Were Arrested Illegally!' - Meyiwa Murder Defence

22 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

In the ongoing trial about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, on Tuesday, the defence has raised serious concerns about the legality of the arrests of two key accused.

During a hearing in the Pretoria High Court, the defence argued that the arrests of Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi were unlawful, a claim which was denied by the police.

Defence advocate Thulani Mngomezulu argued that Sibiya's arrest was not based on a legally obtained application.

He also claimed that Ntanzi was detained under incorrect information and a wrong case number.

The defence argued that both accused were subjected to assault and torture to prompt confessions.

This claim was rejected by Police Officer Batho Mogola, who testified that no such misconduct happened.

Mogola denied the claims of illegal arrest and mistreatment, stating her unawareness of any unlawful aspects of the arrest process.

Mogola revealed that Sibiya was close to confessing to the murder shortly after his arrest but was stopped to be read his rights.

The defence stressed that the accused were initially arrested on charges unrelated to Meyiwa's murder but were later questioned about the incident.

Mogola is expected to return to court to discuss an alleged phone call from Sibiya to a traditional healer before his arrest.

The trial continues.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.