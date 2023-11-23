South Africa: Siya Can Do It All - Except Drive!

The Kolisi family is steering into new adventures in France, and it looks like Rachel Kolisi has quite literally taken over the driver's seat!

Fitness guru and influencer Rachel recently shared a video giving her followers a front-row seat as she navigates her husband, rugby legend Siya Kolisi, through the streets of France.

Rewind to 2012, and Rachel had her hands full teaching Siya to drive in her tiny Hyundai Atos. Fast forward to 2023, and it's déjà vu all over again in France. Now she is teaching Siya to drive again.

"He has done great so far. The rims are intact," she joked.

The move to France has been a whirlwind for the Kolisis, with Siya joining Racing 92 and the family settling into a new country.

Rachel, who's been Siya's pillar through thick and thin, admitted to feeling a bit worn out after the "wildest four months ever."

But life in France is more than just baguettes and berets for the Kolisis.

Siya sees this as a chance to spend quality time with his family, balancing rugby tackles with family fun.

And with Rachel at the driving wheel, it looks like Siya's in for a smooth ride, both on and off the field.

