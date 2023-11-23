African Football Doesn't Take Itself Seriously

23 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
opinion By Dylan Bettencourt

Bafana Bafana lost to Rwanda on Tuesday afternoon on a pitch that was so bad that the game should have been called off.

Africa has long been playing a game of catch-up with the rest of the world in terms of the quality of football.

And games like Rwanda versus Bafana in those conditions do not do the continent any favours.

There are many factors why the northern hemisphere teams outperform the rest of the world such as money, development, and resources but they hold themselves to a certain standard.

The conditions in the Bafana game would've led to the game being called off in dozens of other nations - but in Africa it is accepted.

It may be early in the qualification process but the surprise defeat could be costly for South Africa's ambitions to make it to America for the next World Cup.

Hugo Broos, the head coach of South Africa's national football team, Bafana Bafana, voiced strong concerns over the playing conditions experienced during the match which is their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The match, which resulted in a defeat for South Africa, played in less-than-ideal conditions, prompted Broos to call for stricter Fifa regulations regarding the selection of stadiums for such significant matches.

The synthetic pitch at Huye Stadium, with its poor drainage system, struggled under the weight of 70% rainwater and the field was waterlogged.

The Belgian-born coach emphasised the need for Fifa to enforce higher standards for professional football venues, especially for World Cup qualifiers.

And he is right. As much as conditions are a part of the game, there comes a time when a standards needs to be maintained.

Despite the setback in Rwanda, Broos remains positive about Bafana Bafana's chances in the qualifiers.

He acknowledged the team's unpreparedness for Rwanda's aggressive play but sees potential in the remaining matches. The team is set to resume World Cup qualifiers in March next year, with upcoming games against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

The defeat leaves Bafana Bafana in second place in Group C, while Rwanda leads the group.

