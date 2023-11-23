South Africa: NPA Determined to Re-Enrol Eskom Corruption Matter

The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID) says it is confident that the Eskom Kusile R2.2 billion tender matter related to former Eskom interim CEO Matšhela Koko will be re-enrolled as soon as outstanding aspects of the investigation are completed.

The case against Koko and some 18 other accused was struck off the roll in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court because the court deemed there to be an undue delay in the completion of investigations.

It is alleged that at the height of state capture, Swiss company Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) was allegedly irregularly awarded a control and instrumentation contract at Eskom's Kusile Power Station in 2015 after allegedly colluding with Eskom officials in exchange for kickbacks.

NPA ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka highlighted that the court's decision "is not tantamount to an acquittal or withdrawal of the charges".

"The ID will continue investigating the case in line with the original case strategy that it developed for this complex matter. The issues raised by the court have been noted.

"The delays were not anticipated at the time of the arrest of the accused; due to the complex nature of the case, the extent and the sheer volume, and the digital nature, of the evidence seized, in particular subsequent to the arrest and enrolment. Work on the compilation of the outstanding reports is ongoing. The ID will re-apply for the matter to be re-enrolled within a reasonable period of time, and as soon as the outstanding aspects of the investigation have been completed," she said.