Kenya: Govt to Adopt a Cloud-First Strategy as ICT Authority, Microsoft Ink Deal

Nairobi — The ICT Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft anchored on enhancing Kenya's digital transformation agenda.

Under the MOU, Microsoft will assist the Government with adopting a Cloud-First strategy, transforming public service delivery through the adoption of technology and improving efficiencies in provision of e-government services for citizens.

Speaking during the event on Wednesday, ICT and the Digital Economy Principal Secretary John Tanui hailed the partnership, terming it as a vital approach towards the acceleration of the digital economy in the country.

"As a country, we have laid the foundation for a conducive digital economy environment which requires stakeholders like you to use in developing our sector," he said.

"So far, we have managed to digitize over 14,000 government services and this partnership is crucial in seeing more developing our digital economy," Tanui added.

On his part, Microsoft Africa Head of Public Sector Kunle Awosika observed that the partnership is set to open an array of opportunities for the government by creating an enabling environment for government departments in order for them to make technology and cloud platform choices through ICTA.

"Through the framework agreement which will be developed, we look forward to ensuring that this MoU becomes fruitful for the mutual benefits of our institutions," he said.

ICT Authority CEO Stanley Kamanguya who also spoke at the event observed that the partnership with Microsoft was timely as it will aid in fast tracking the country's digital transformation agenda.

"I would like to thank Microsoft for this engagement which has come at the right time. We believe that towards the end of this partnership, we shall enhance our cyber security awareness, enhance our digital skills and develop key technology areas for a vibrant digital sector," he noted.

The Authority is mandated to oversee the management of all government ICT operations.