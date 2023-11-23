Kenya: Pharmacy Board Warns Against 'Asali Ya Wazee' Over Extreme Viagra Levels

Nairobi — The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued an advisory against 'Asali ya Wazee', a product billed as sex-enhancing supplement, terming it as a falsified version of Therma Epimedyumlu Macun.

In a statement released on Wednesday, PPB Chief Executive Officer Fred Siyoi further warned the public against using the product saying it contains high Viagra levels.

The board added it had tested the honey-based product thoroughly and found evidence of serious adulteration.

"The product has high levels of a conventional active pharmaceutical ingredient, known as Sildenafil, which is prescribed for management of erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension," PPB said in a statement on Wednesday.

PPB added that Sildenafil, medication used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension, mostly sold as Viagra is only available on prescription.

Legal action

The board cautioned that excessive use of the product can have negative effects on one's health and safety.

"The PPB strongly cautions the public against use or involvement in the trade, distribution, wholesale, retail, issuance or dispensing of this product. Any person found dealing with or distributing these products will be subjected to legal action," it said.

The board also alerted the public about batches of counterfeit and inferior Truvada medicines said to be sold discreetly in the market. Gilead Science Inc. is the manufacturer of the 200mg and 300mg variants of Truvada products.

The board also pointed out that the products' counterfeit packaging and labeling serve as proof that they do not have the required approved marketing license, hence their availability in the market is illegal.

"We are cautioning the public not to use product batches B4033894D and B425875D since their efficiency, quality, and safety cannot be guaranteed," read the statement.