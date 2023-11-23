Kenya: KeNHA Urges Caution on Thika-Garissa Highway as Floods Damage Arer Section

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has urged caution on Thika-Garissa highway after floods peeled off a section of the road at Arer area near Bangali town.

KeNHA on Wednesday stated that the right-hand side of the road at Arer area, 41Km from Bangali town, had been washed away by floods which overwhelmed adjacent box culverts following heavy rains.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority notifies the public that traffic flow along the Thika - Garissa Road (A3) has been affected by floods," KeNHA said in a statement published online.

"The right-hand side of the Road has been washed away following the ongoing flooding," the agency said.

The authority also warned of traffic disruption along the Thika-Garissa highway as a result, urging motorists to exercise patience and to allow water levels to subside before proceeding with their journeys.

"Motorists are advised to exercise patience KeNHA Staff are on site to help restore traffic passage through the affected Road section," the statement read.

High alert

The agency has been on high alert since the onset of El Nino rains in the country amid reports of flooding on key transport corridors.

On Sunday the authority issued a traffic advisory following flooding that led to overtopping at the Kwa Kadzengo swamp area near Mtwapa in Kilifi County.

KeNHA said the road was impassable having been completely submerged.

The agency remain vigilant even as the Ministry of Transport announced plans to mobilize resources for the restoration of roads affected by flooding.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, in a statement on November 9, noted heavy rains had cut off sections of roads in various parts of the country, disrupting traffic flow.

"The rains have caused havoc to major roads with reports indicating major disruptions in some areas especially North Eastern, Lower Eastern and the Coast regions being the hardest hit," he said.

He added that all the road agencies will apply various mitigative measures to remedy the situation.

Murkomen urged drivers to be cautious when driving on roads, particularly those that cut across rivers and are prone to flooding.