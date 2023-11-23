Kenya: Jambojet to Start Flying From Mombasa to Zanzibar Beginning July 2024

Nairobi — Low-cost airline Jambojet will, starting in July next year, start flying from Mombasa to Zanzibar.

The unveiling of the new route comes at a time when the airline's market share in the domestic market stands at 56 percent.

"The Mombasa-Zanzibar route is not just a flight route but a bridge that cements the cultural heritage between our people, but also connects the beautiful coasts of Kenya and Zanzibar," Jambojet Chairman Vincent Rague said at the ongoing Magical Kenya and East African Region Tourism Expo.

"With its rich history, pristine beaches, and vibrant culture, the two destinations are gems within the Indian Ocean, and we are delighted to bring these breathtaking destinations closer to you."

The tourism sector is the engine of a majority of countries in the East African Community (EAC), thus its importance on their economies.

The EAC Tourism Marketing Strategy aims to position the region as Africa's leading sustainable tourism destination.

The strategy has set five key objectives, among them developing competitive multi-destination tourism products, branding East Africa as a single tourism destination, and positioning and marketing EAC as a leading regional tourism destination in Africa.

"As Africa's leading low-cost airline, we take pride in being part and parcel of the ever-growing tourism sector by adapting to market dynamics but driven mainly by consumer needs and insights," Jambojet CEO Karanja Ndegwa stated.

"Multi-destination travel is only possible with reliable, affordable and accessible connectivity. This is the role Jambojet seeks to play as we expand our network, evident in the new route Mombasa - Zanzibar."

Jambojet flies to 7 destinations from its primary hub in Nairobi, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, to Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda (Diani), Lamu, and Goma in the Eastern DRC.

They also operate two routes from its secondary hub in Mombasa to Kisumu and Eldoret.

Jambojet was named Africa's Leading Low-Cost Airline at the World Travel Awards and has flown over 6 million passengers since inception.