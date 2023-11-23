Kenya's Deputy President Gachagua Invites Indian Investors, Pledging Favorable Policies

22 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reassured foreign investors, particularly Indian companies, of favorable policies in Kenya's investment sector to facilitate their endeavors.

During a meeting with Shri V. Muraleedharan, India's Minister for State for External and Parliamentary Affairs, Gachagua extended an invitation to Indian firms to invest in Kenya, highlighting the country's potential in various sectors, including manufacturing, housing, agro-processing, ICT, and pharmaceuticals.

"We invite more Indian companies to invest in the existing opportunities, including affordable housing, agro-processing and value addition, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment manufacture, ICT, creative economy, etc. These sectors are in line with the Government's Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda (BETA). Investment in these particular sectors will help the Kenyan Government deliver on development priorities," he expressed.

Gachagua emphasized that Kenya has taken significant steps to improve the ease of doing business, with key policy measures in place, such as simplifying the process of obtaining business permits.

He also mentioned the government's automation of all services and the exemption of startup companies from paying taxes on unrealized gains from employee-allocated shares, all aimed at creating a conducive investment environment.

The Deputy President further noted that Kenya has reviewed the 30 percent equity shares requirement and removed VAT on export services, particularly in ICT and other sectors of the economy, to attract more investments.

The meeting between Deputy President Gachagua and Minister Shri V. Muraleedharan signifies Kenya's commitment to fostering international investment relationships and improving its business environment to attract more foreign capital.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.