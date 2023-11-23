Kenya: Gachagua Assures Visiting Indian Minister of Investor-Friendly Policies

22 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured foreign investors of favorable policies in the country that will ease the constraints in the investment sector.

Gachagua who was speaking during a meeting with visiting Indian Minister for State for External and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Mutaleedharan on Wednesday.

He invited Indian companies to invest in the country adding that the country presents a lucrative front for investments in areas such as manufacturing, housing, agro-processing, ICT and pharmaceutical sectors.

"We invite more Indian companies to invest in the existing opportunities, including affordable housing, agro-processing and value addition, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment manufacture, ICT, creative economy, etc. These sectors are in line with the Government's Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda (BETA). Investment in these particular sectors will help Kenya Government deliver on development priorities," he said.

Gachagua affirmed that the country has improved ease of doing business by putting in place key policy measures, such as ease of obtaining business permits.

He added that automation of all government services and exemptions of all startup companies from paying taxes on unrealized gains on employees allocated shares are part of the government strategies to create a conducive environment for investing.

While wooing the Indian investors to invest in the country, Gachagua explained that Kenya had reviewed the 30 per cent equity shares requirement as well as removal of VAT on export services, a move he says will entrench investments in ICT and other sectors of the economy.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.