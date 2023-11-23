Kenya: Govt to Complete New Terminal at JKIA By 2026 - Murkomen

22 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The government is set to build a new terminal at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to ease pressure on the existing facilities.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said on Wednesday the project will be completed in 2026.

As East Africa's primary hub, JKIA serves as a crucial gateway for tourism, trade, and investment.

"The terminal will house both local and international passengers but subject to the completion of a feasibility study that is currently ongoing," Murkomen said.

JKIA presently consists of six terminals, including one designated for international arrivals and departures and another for domestic arrivals and departures.

The development of the new terminal is a component of the continuous reforms initiated by the Transport Ministry to enhance the standards of the airport, which boasts of certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Airports Council International (ACI) under the Airport Safety Program (ASP).

According to Murkomen, these initiatives are part of a broader government strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the Kenyan aviation industry.

"Kenya is actively working towards establishing itself as a regional hub for aviation and logistics," Murkomen said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.