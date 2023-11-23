Kenya: Govt to Complete New Terminal at JKIA By 2026 - Murkomen

Nairobi — The government is set to build a new terminal at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to ease pressure on the existing facilities.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said on Wednesday the project will be completed in 2026.

As East Africa's primary hub, JKIA serves as a crucial gateway for tourism, trade, and investment.

"The terminal will house both local and international passengers but subject to the completion of a feasibility study that is currently ongoing," Murkomen said.

JKIA presently consists of six terminals, including one designated for international arrivals and departures and another for domestic arrivals and departures.

The development of the new terminal is a component of the continuous reforms initiated by the Transport Ministry to enhance the standards of the airport, which boasts of certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Airports Council International (ACI) under the Airport Safety Program (ASP).

According to Murkomen, these initiatives are part of a broader government strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the Kenyan aviation industry.

"Kenya is actively working towards establishing itself as a regional hub for aviation and logistics," Murkomen said.