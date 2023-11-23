Kenya: KRA Collects Sh18.7 Billion From Kenya-Japan Trade

Nairobi — Trade engagements between Kenya and Japan have seen the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collect Sh18.7 billion this year.

While the country exported goods worth Sh4.84 billion to Japan, imports from the Asian country stood at Sh46.1 billion.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga said Japan is one of the critical KRA partners, especially in trade facilitation and border control.

"Besides revenue collection, KRA is mandated to facilitate trade and implement policies aimed at creating a favourable environment for investors in the country," Wattanga said.

"We will continue working with relevant Government agencies to attract Japanese investors in the country," he added.

Through its agency, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Government of Japan has previously offered capacity development for KRA staff in trade facilitation and border control, installed border surveillance and control equipment, donated a patrol boat, patrol vehicles, and baggage scanners, amongst others.

Ambassador of Japan to Kenya, Okaniwa Ken, added that the establishment of good tax policies is one way to create a conducive business environment for investors.

He said that there are approximately 144 Japanese companies operating in Kenya, and there are many other investors willing to invest in the country.