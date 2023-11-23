Kenya: KNCHR Urges State to Ratify International Convention for the Protection of All Persons From Enforced Disappearance

Nairobi — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is calling for the ratification of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

KNCHR said the move is essential to address existing gaps that have hindered justice for victims and their families.

The Commission expressed deep concern over what it described as arbitrary killings and cases of enforced disappearance, noting the trend continues to violate and jeopardize the right to life.

KNCHR Chairperson Roseline Odede stressed Wednesday that "the right to life is sacrosanct and one that needs to be respected by all persons."

She spoke during the release of an annual report on the State of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms in Kenya.

"Where it happens, thorough and conclusive investigations need to be carried out," Odede said.

The Rights Commission further reiterated its call for the full operationalization of the National Coroners Service to support investigations into deaths caused by violent criminal acts, extrajudicial killings, or deaths in custody.

Odede revealed that the Commission's investigations pointed to security agencies and, in some cases, the involvement of non-state actors, including bandits, in the deaths and disappearances.

Deaths and disappearances

Between January 2022 and June 2023, the Commission recorded 22 cases of extrajudicial killings and 9 cases of enforced disappearance, allegedly caused by security agencies.

The majority of the victims were youth aged between 18 to 35 years.

In March, Odede disclosed that the Commission conducted a fact-finding mission in Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Baringo counties amid enhanced security operations against banditry.

In Kerio Valley alone, at least 40 people were alleged to have been killed from January 2022 to March 2023.

"Seven people, including two healthcare workers, were killed in a span of four days in Marakwet East," Odede said.

"In March 2023, in what appeared to be coordinated attacks, bandits killed several people in Marakwet, Baringo, and Turkana counties and drove away an unknown number of livestock."

Odede further revealed that during political demonstrations between March and July 2023, the Commission recorded a total of 24 fatalities.

The demonstrations, which resumed on July 7, 2023, during 'Saba Saba' day, led to a further loss of seven lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further protests called for by the Opposition on July 12, 2023, resulted in the deaths of at least nine people.

"The Commission reiterates that the right to life is sacrosanct and must be respected by all persons," she emphasized.

Resurgence of abductions

The KNCHR Chairperson expressed additional concern over what she described as a resurgence of abductions allegedly committed by members of the National Police Service.

She highlighted the abductions of businessman Jaswant Singh Rai in broad daylight in the Kilimani area of Nairobi and the capture of South Sudanese refugee Morris Mabior Awikjok Bak in February, who was reported missing after being allegedly abducted by "armed men wearing police uniform" from his home along Kangundo Road in Nairobi.

The alleged abduction of Osman Khalif, an aide to the Nairobi County Governor by 10 armed individuals on November 10, was also mentioned.

"While the National Police Service has been implicated in these cases, no formal statement of confirmation or denial has been issued by the Inspector General of Police," she noted.