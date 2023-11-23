South Africa: Government Trying to Make It Impossible for Independents to Stand for Parliament, Says Zackie Achmat

22 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By An Wentzel

Elections are a fight for numbers - but so is getting on the ballot in the first place. Attempting to run in 2024 as an independent, Zackie Achmat, known internationally for his Aids activism, says the South African system is rigged to keep independents out.

Under the uncaring eyes of the statue of Jan Smuts outside the Iziko Slave Lodge, about 100 people gathered to wait for Zackie Achmat to address them at 12.30pm on Tuesday in Cape Town's busy city centre.

Most of those assembled were longtime supporters of Treatment Action Campaign co-founder Zackie Achmat. Many wore #UniteBehind T-shirts and almost all had known Achmat for many years - if not directly, then through the organisations in which he has been involved. Achmat is a director of the #UniteBehind civil society group.

The gathering was to launch the longtime activist's "signature collection campaign" which aims to get him enough individual signatures so that he can stand in next year's general election.

When introduced, Achmat started by thanking everyone who turned up, as well as "the comrades from the Klipfontein district, who demonstrated for their hospital, because working-class people in our country are suffering, particularly in relation to health".

However, he said, he was "here for a different purpose today".

He then spoke about how the rules for independent candidates were set up to make it almost impossible for them to succeed and make it to the polls.

"I'm here to say the government...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.