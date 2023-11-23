South Africa: Opposition MPs Ordered to Apologise for Disrupting Parliament - South African News Briefs - November 23, 2023

Opposition MPs Ordered to Apologise for Disrupting Parliament

Julius Malema and five other Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs have been ordered to apologise to Parliament, the President, and the people of South Africa for their conduct during this year's State of the Nation Address.Parliament's Powers and Privileges Committee suspended the MPs without pay for a month and said they would not be allowed to attend SONA on February 8 next year, reports News24. The EFF wrote another letter to the committee pleading its case, saying its MPs were exercising their right to protest. The EFF has also argued that the six MPs are innocent.

Court Blocks Unlawful Dismissals of Zimbabwean Truckers

The Durban High Court has ruled in favour of Zimbabwean truck drivers, stating that they cannot be dismissed if they possess valid permits like the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), reports The Citizen. This decision followed cases where truckers with valid ZEP permits were fired on the basis that they were illegal immigrants. Image Freight Logistics, the employer involved, was prohibited from terminating ZEP holders' employment based on their status as illegal immigrants until the ZEP expiry in June 2024. The court mandated the truckers to prove their valid permits within 10 days to the Department of Home Affairs, while the employer must demonstrate compliance with the order within the same period.

Johannesburg Residents Face Frequent Power Outages

Johannesburg's City Power's revision of the load shedding schedule has been a source of public outcry in recent weeks, reports TimesLIVE. The municipal power body took over the scheduling of rotational power cuts from national power utility Eskom. When City Power took over, it changed the city's four-hour power cut slots to two-hour slots. For some residents, that has meant that the same four hours are then squeezed into a six to eight-hour time frame, giving customers a mere two-hour break in between. City Power has published a new schedule, promising to resolve the issue.

More South African news