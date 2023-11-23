Egypt: Malik Agar Pledges 'Urgent Decisions' to Facilitate Traffic At Sudan-Egypt Border

22 November 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The deputy chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Malik Agar, has pledged "to take urgent decisions" to resolve complications currently facing Sudanese vehicles at Egyptian border posts, and resume work to restore railway lines.

In a meeting with Agar on Monday, Acting Transport Minister Abubakr Abdallah said there are complications that should be discussed with the Egyptian authorities regarding the crossing of Sudanese vehicles and trucks through the Ashkeet and Argeen border crossings near the High Dam port, in Sudan's Northern state.

Minister Abdallah pointed out that Egyptian lorries are able cross into Sudanese territory without complications.

Abdallah outlined plans to resume work on the restoration of railway lines, which will start from the Haaya-Kassala line in eastern Sudan, in addition to plans to conduct Hajj (Muslim pilgrimage) convoys using Sudanese ships this year in coordination with the Sea Ports Authority. He says that the ministry is also working to resume livestock exports with Sudanese ships.

River navigation

He asked the Sovereignty Council to coordinate with the government of South Sudan so that river navigation through the crossings can be resumed and river transport reactivated. In terms of transport of oil from South Sudan, Abdallah stressed that Sudan has 17 pipes ready to work, but currently lacks coordination with South Sudan to start operating them.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.