Rwanda: Ex-Governor Gasana Appeals Remand Ruling Citing Ill Health

Emmanuel Gasana, the former governor of Eastern Province, appeared in court on November 22, seeking for bail after the Nyagatare Primary Court ordered for his remand recently.

Gasana faces charges of soliciting and accepting illegal benefits in exchange for favors, along with accusations of abuse of office. In the appeal hearing at Nyagatare Intermediate Court, Gasana and his legal team contested the lower court's decision, citing various grounds.

His defense argued that the investigation had failed to produce sufficient evidence justifying his 30-day remand. They underscored Gasana's health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol, asserting that imprisonment posed a serious risk to his life. Furthermore, they emphasized the lower court's dismissal of the proposed sureties.

During the bail hearing on November 10, Gasana was accused by prosecutors of coercing a businessman contracted for irrigation work in various parts of the province, including his own farm, incurring costs of Rwf48m.

Gasana's farm, situated in Katabagemu Sector in Nyagatare, comprises a macadamia plantation, according to the prosecution. Prosecutors claim that the supply of an irrigation facility to Gasana's plantation was a bribe, intended to influence him to lobby for the contractor to expand services in different districts.

Gasana's lawyers countered, stating that while Gasana admitted engaging in activities related to the case, it was intended for connecting citizens' fields rather than personal gain. They highlighted Gasana's intervention upon discovering the contractor's betrayal of citizens, leading to the contractor's arrest.

Gasana's defense requested bail, suggesting conditions such as restricting his movement from the East or suspending his passport to prevent escape.

In contrast, the prosecution urged the court to uphold the lower court's decision, arguing that the correctional facility could address Gasana's health concerns and downplayed the significance of sureties, expressing concerns about potential interference with the ongoing investigation.

The Nyagatare Intermediate Court is poised to deliver its ruling on Monday, November 27.

Gasana, suspended from his role as Eastern Province governor on October 25, was subsequently arrested. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.