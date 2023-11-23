Rwanda: Fire Outbreaks - Police Speak Out on Major Causes

Fire outbreaks continue to gut different entities across Rwanda, leading to property damage and injuries.

The recent incident occurred on Monday morning, November 20, where a commercial building near Musanze taxi park was engulfed in flames. According to the Police, the fire originated from a restaurant's cooking gas, which triggered the blaze.

Other recent notable cases involve the Ecobank tower on October 24, L'Espace in Kacyiru on September 6, and Kimironko workshops on July 11.

Speaking to The New Times, ACP Boniface Rutikanga, the spokesperson for Rwanda National Police, highlighted the major causes of fire outbreaks observed in various incidents in Rwanda.

He said the primary cause is often attributed to aged electrical wires or substandard electrical installations.

Rutikanga highlighted instances where individuals overload power sources in places like workshops, plugging numerous machines into a single extension, which leads to potential short circuits and fire outbreaks.

"In workshops (udukiriro), it's not uncommon to see around 10 machines connected to one extension, drawing excessive power. This can result in short circuits, and if they come into contact with flammable materials like tree chunks, fires can erupt. Unfortunately, these incidents are often identified only when the fire has escalated," he explained.

Addressing residential concerns, Rutikanga emphasised outdated electrical installations in houses constructed years ago, adding that when the homes incorporate modern equipment without considering their power consumption, the mismatch poses a fire hazard.

The second identified cause, he pointed out, is negligence, particularly in the use of cooking gas.

Rutikanga highlighted instances in restaurants where people carelessly leave gas open, leading to potential fires if ignited.

"You find out instances of negligence in the use of cooking gas, given that people neglect safety and security measures," he said.

Rutikanga further noted that the third common cause involves candles and individuals who smoke cigarettes but forget to extinguish them.

"However, in many instances, fires resulting from candles or cigarettes are not severe and can be easily addressed in the presence of people," he explained.

Additionally, Rutikanga said there have been very few cases of individuals accidentally burning other people's homes for different reasons.

Mitigation strategies

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rutikanga highlights that often, the police respond only after fires have occurred, emphasising the need for mitigation during the construction phase of houses.

"Our housing infrastructure must include elements such as water hydrants, sprinklers, fire alarms, and smoke detectors to facilitate swift rescue in case of fire. In addition to that, there should be efficient communication channels for emergencies," he said.

Rutikanga further underscored the importance of providing clear instructions and safety measures for households using cooking gas, ensuring everyone operating it is well-informed.

"That aspect is still lacking. Some individuals purchase cooking gas and simply leave the cylinder, instructing their household staff to cook. In developed nations, operating a cooking gas requires adherence to specific guidelines," he explained.

"As the Police, we promote awareness in various locations, including schools, private institutions, and workshops, among other places. However, enhancing safety starts with having proper fire safety equipment."

Rutikanga also highlighted the importance of obtaining fire insurance for properties to minimise risks and losses, ensuring the safety of both people and assets in the event of a fire.

He added: "We must prioritise the use of high-quality electrical wires that can withstand fire and undertake electrical installations with the same level of care given to housing renovation."