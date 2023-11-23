Rwanda: Koukouras Leaves Kiyovu After 5 Months

Kiyovu Sports have announced head coach Petros Koukouras is leaving the club by mutual consent after just five months in charge.

Koukouras, 34, was appointed head coach of the "Green Baggies" in June following the club's massive squad overhaul which saw a host of members of the technical staff and key players shown the exit at the end of 2022/23 season.

"Kiyovu Sports have parted ways with Petros Koukouras on mutual agreement. We wish him best of luck," the club announced on X.

Kiyovu have had mixed results under the Greek, recording four victories, three draws and three defeats in the past 10 league games. The club now sits fifth on the table with 15 points.

Koukouras has often bemoaned club's poor administration as well as financial instability which sparked internal protests among some senior players, hence affecting his performance on the pitch.

He previously handled Ghanaian second tier side Pacific Heroes twice during the 2018/2019 season and in 2021. He also had stints in South Sudan where he served as national team's assistant coach.

His last job before joining the Mumena-based club was with Uganda Premier League side SC Villa.