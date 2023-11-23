Rwanda/South Africa: How Rwandans Reacted on Amavubi Victory Over South Africa

Rwanda cruised to a stunning victory over South Africa in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifier at Huye Stadium on Tuesday.

Striker Nshuti opened the scores inside 14 minutes of the game before attacking partner Gilbert Mugisha doubled the lead in the 29th minute to help Rwanda register a hard-fought victory over Bafana Bafana and move at the top of Group C which includes African giants Nigeria.

The result, the first win in a competitive match since March 2021, sparked joyous reactions among joyous Rwandan supporters in the country and across the globe.

Here is what they said:

Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, Rwanda's envoy to the Netherlands

There's a natural mystic blowing through the air of Huye Stadium and Huye District! Congratulations Amavubi.

Fred Nkurikiyimfura, university student

This win is a testament to the unwavering spirit of our beloved Amavubi! We've been waiting for this moment, and they've delivered in style.

What's more exciting for me? it is not just the victory or the goals but how the team is playing. So much credit to the coach.

Usher Komugisha, Sports Journalist

Massive result on all fronts for Amavubi who now go top of Group C in a group that also has giants Nigeria. The players and fans will remember this result for a while. Incredible!

Olive Mutesi, Mobile Money Agent

I can't contain my excitement! The goals by Nshuti and Mugisha were pure magic. It's a victory that will be etched in our hearts forever.

Grace Ihogoza, Businesswoman

The unity and resilience displayed by Amavubi today is a true reflection of our nation's spirit 'Ruratera Ntiruterwa'. We're proud to be Rwandans.

Patrick Ntaganda, Motorcyclist

I've been supporting Amavubi through thick and thin, and this win feels like a reward for our unwavering loyalty and patience. Let's keep pushing forward.