Botswana: Government Plans Use of Cattle-Herding Drones

Maitengwe — In an effort to promote digital inclusion, government will, in the near future develop a drone-driving Application to be used by households, especially farmers in their daily businesses.

This technological advancement, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said, would enable farmers to conveniently manage their animals' movement from the comfort of their homes.

Addressing a kgotla meeting in Maitengwe November 22, President Masisi said with almost every citizen owning a smartphone, remote cattle herding via App-operated drone would be possible.

"Re tlaa dira phadisanyo ya gore bana ba rona ba ye go dira di Application tse di ntsha tse e leng gore di ka tsena mo [megaleng] gore di kgone go tshwaraganya bannga tsone le drone."

The new technology, President Masisi said would assist farmers in the Maitengwe area to prevent their animals from crossing the border into Zimbabwe.

On other issues regarding government's initiative to ensure the nation is digitally connected, Dr Masisi said the success of the SmartBots project in spreading Internet connectivity to government institutions in various villages was successful.

The aim, he said, was to ensure that Batswana, regardless of their location, could easily access the internet and stay updated on local and global events.

President Masisi said the expansion of internet connectivity was aligned with the government's efforts to bring services closer to the people and create employment opportunities.

Minister of Defence and Security, Mr Kagiso Mmusi also reaffirmed government's commitment to enhancing security in the area.

Additional officers, including the Special Support Group (SSG), have been deployed to combat cross-border crimes, resulting in a decline in crime rates.

Mr Mmusi said the reinforcement followed his visit to Maitengwe in April where he made a promise to beef up security. Apart from the reinforcement of SSG camp , Minister Mmusi said six more police officers were deployed.

Moreover, he said efforts were being made to finalise the construction of the Maitengwe police station and provide suitable housing for the expected 40 officers, including the establishment of a newly formed Drug Enforcement Agency to combat drug abuse.

Kgosi Shadrack Mphala-Mengwe of Maitengwe commended the law enforcement officers for their positive impact on the community. He also expressed appreciation for the successful completion of the Nsuswane Bridge, which had been destroyed by flooding in 2017/2018.

He suggested that stricter measures be implemented to hold contractors accountable for project delays.

BOPA