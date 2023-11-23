Ethiopia: Japan Working to Expand Medical Service in Rural Communities

ADDIS ABABA- The expansion of a medical worker vocational training center in the Somali region is significantly useful in benefitting Jigjiga and its vicinity as college graduates can provide the community with reachable medical services, Japan Embassy said.

According to the press release Japan Embassy sent to the Ethiopian Herald, "A Japan Embassy funded project for expanding Jigjiga Medical Worker Vocational Training Center in Somali Region was inaugurated on November 21, 2023.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Japan Ambassador to Ethiopia, ITO Takako expressed that the new training center will play an important role in Jigjiga and its environs as the college graduates would start actively working to help people who are in need of medical services.

About USD 87,000 was provided through Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security Projects (GGP) to build one equipped medical vocational training center comprising a warehouse and a latrine. This project will enable 240 additional students to get registered in the medical vocational training center, it was learnt.

The GGP was first introduced in 1989 in Ethiopia; over 400 projects have been implemented through this scheme centering sectors like education, health services, women empowerment and other basic human needs.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2023