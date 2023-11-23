Ethiopia Provides Education for 168,000 Refugees

- Hosts nearly 1 million displaced people

ADDIS ABABA- The Ethiopian government said about 168,000 refugee students is attending school in the country, mentioning the adoption of the Comprehensive Plan of Action also grants refugees to learn and work with freedom.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency, Refugees Affair Senior Communication Officer Englize Ketema (PhD) stated that refugees are attending education in preschools, primary schools and secondary schools.

Totally, 168,269 refugees are attending formal education in 65 preschools, 53 primary and 11 secondary schools. In addition, some public schools nearby in refugees' camps are also delivering services. Public universities are also receiving and providing scholarships to refugees without any special requirement and any refugee who has a pass mark in university entrance exam are also being treated equally.

According to him, the Ministry of Education in collaboration with aid organizations is providing the education service to refugees. Children nearby refugee camps are also learning with the refugees.

Ethiopia is the third African country for hosting refugee students following Uganda and Sudan. South Sudanese, Somalis, and Eritrean students take the largest number of refugee students in Ethiopia. Addis Ababa. Gambella, Somali, Benishangul Gumuz, Afar, Amhara, and Tigray are hosting a large number of refugee students, the officer elaborated.

Refugees and Returnees Service Deputy Director General, Muluken Desta also said that Ethiopia hosts nearly one million refugees.

Ethiopia is operating durable solutions for refugees and adopted a comprehensive plan of action to grant refugees the right to work, movement, access to formal and non-formal education and other privileges. The government has also made several commitments in legal frameworks to support refugees and they are included in the sixth series of educational sector development plan and management information system.

Muluken also called on relevant stakeholders to collaborate for refugees' safety.

To address the complex issues, the government of Ethiopia has validated and endorsed new commitments for the 2023 Refugee Forum in various areas including education, he remarked.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2023