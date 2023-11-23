Rwanda: Kiyovu Appoint Bipfubusa as Koukouras Successor

22 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Kiyovu Sports have appointed Burundian gaffer Bipfubusa Joslin as their new head coach for an unspecified duration.

Bipfubusa, 39, joins the Mumena-based side, replacing Greek tactician Petros Koukouras who left the club on Tuesday, November 21, on mutual agreement.

A former Burundi international, Bipfubusa has previously coached the Burundi U20, Aigle Noirs, Bumamuru FC among a host of other teams in his native country.

He is also not new to Rwandan football having handled then Primus National League side Espoir FC in June 2022.

Kiyovu has had mixed results this season, registering four wins, three draws and three defeats in their past 10 league games and the club management expects Bipfubusa to rebuild consistency and bring the club back in the title race.

