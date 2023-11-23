Rwanda: Pastor Rick Warren Set to Lead All-Africa Healthy Church Conference in Kigali

22 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Heritier Bahizi

Renowned American evangelist, Pastor Rick Warren, is set to lead the All-Africa Healthy Church Conference in Kigali on Thursday, November 30.

Pastors and church leaders from 39 African nations will gather for this continental training event. After health-related restrictions kept him away during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pastor Warren expressed his eagerness to reunite with friends in Rwanda.

In an email to The New Times, he highlighted maintaining contact with President Kagame through Zoom calls but mentioned missing the opportunity to see his other Rwandan friends in person.

The conference aims to provide valuable insights for pastors and church leaders, fostering a collaborative environment for spiritual growth. Additionally, on Saturday, December 2, Pastor Warren will address young leaders in Rwanda at a rally, extending the impact of his visit to inspire the next generation.

