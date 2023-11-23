Rwanda: Bayern Munich Academy Rwanda - Officials Implicated in Recruitment Saga Remanded

The primary court of Kicukiro has denied bail to three individuals implicated in the Bayern Munich academy recruitment controversy.

The suspects, namely Leon Nisunzumuremyi (football coach), Aristide Karorero (Kinyinya sector data manager), and Marie Rose Rugendoruhire (civil status registrar), face charges related to soliciting, accepting illegal benefits, unauthorized access to a computer or computer system, unauthorized modification of computer data, and forgery.

On November 22, the court ordered the remand of the trio for 30 days, citing reasonable grounds to suspect their involvement in the alleged crimes.

The defendants have a five-day window to appeal this decision, as stipulated by the law.

During the case's hearing on November 16, it was revealed that the charges revolve around alteration of birth records to enable the enrolment of three children into the academy.

Prosecutors allege that two children were re-registered in Kinyanya sector in September 2023, with their birth years changed from 2007 to 2011, allowing them eligibility for the 12-13 age category at the academy.

Some pieces of evidence were presented by the prosecutors, suggesting collusion between Karorero and Nisunzumuremyi in the scheme. Among these are mobile Money transactions and clues that showcase modification of registration records.

Karorero is accused of accepting a bribe from Nisunzumuremyi in exchange for altering the registration records of the players.

Regarding Rugendoruhire, the prosecutors asserted that she facilitated the registration of a third child by modifying previous identification records from 2007 to 2011.

All three defendants had denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

The academy is part of Rwanda's partnership between Visit Rwanda and the German club, inked in August this year.

On September 16, 43 football prospects were initially selected after a nationwide talent search conducted by Rwanda's football governing body (FERWAFA) and the Ministry of Sports.

However, 20 of them were subsequently disqualified upon the discovery that their birthdates had been manipulated with the assistance of their parents.