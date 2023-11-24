South Africa: Tyla Teaches Americans to 'Voetsek!'

24 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

South African pop sensation Tyla is making waves across the pond, teaching American radio radio hosts South African slang.

During her US media tour, which included stops at Power 106 Los Angeles and Capital XTRA, the 21-year-old star had a chat with the team at The Real 92.3 LA.

During the chat, DJ Lechero tried his hand at some South African slang, throwing out words like "yebo" and "takkies" -- but he hit a wall with "voetsek".

Tyla, quick to educate, laughed before explaining that "voetsek" is the same as telling someone to "f*ck off" but in a not-so-nice way!

A quick change of subject from the host had them moving onto less controversial topics, like Tyla's pet peeves and the art of dodging admirers.

Tyla's no-nonsense approach to dealing with "mean, rude people" and those trying too hard to be cool had everyone in stitches.

She even acted out the try-hard cool guy face, a deal-breaker in her book. And gents, take note. Coming on too strong is a big no-no for this rising star.

"They're just like, 'Girl I like you' -- red flag alert!" she yelled.

Tyla's also been enjoying the success of her international hit "Water", making a splash on music charts and TikTok.

