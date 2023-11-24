Tanzania Police to Receive 200 New Vehicles

INDIAN vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has successfully handed over 43 brand new vehicles to the Tanzanian Police Force, with an additional 157 units on the way.

The vehicles will provide additional support to the Tanzanian Police in the region, along with the 150 units that was supplied last year which included police staff buses, 4X4 Police Troop Carriers, ambulances and other logistic vehicles for police support services.

The supplies are under a contract signed between Ashok Leyland and Ministry of Home Affairs, Tanzania and financed through a long-term soft loan by Export Import Bank of India and the government of India

The vehicles were handed over by Shri Manoj Verma, Deputy High Commissioner of India to Tanzania to Jumanne Abdallah Sagini, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Home Affairs at the Police Officers Mess, Oyesterbay, Dar es Salaam.

The event was graced by other senior dignitaries, including Ms Susan Kaganda, Commissioner of HR and Administration of the Tanzanian Police Force, Mr Naveen Joon, Resident Representative - East & Central Africa - Exim Bank of India, Mr Rajesh Renganathan, SVP & Head - International Operations Ashok Leyland and Mr P.B. Sundara Rajan - Financial Controller - International Operations, Ashok Leyland.

Over the past decade, the government of India through various schemes has extended funding support of projects valued at more than 12 billion US dollars to more than 41 countries in Africa. The projects are spread across a vast hemisphere of sectors, including infrastructure development, transportation, healthcare, power distribution, education and rural development which are critical in the progress of the countries.

The Tanzania Police Force currently has a fleet of 625 Ashok Leyland vehicles and the addition of 200 new vehicles is expected to boost the overall operation and efficiency of the force, thereby ensuring overall safety of the public.

Aftermarket support for this project will be provided by Kifaru Motors (T) Ltd, the authorised distributor for Ashok Leyland in Tanzania.